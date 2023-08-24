Jerry Jones Completely Downplays Sam Williams’ Arrest, Claims He’s Actually ‘Maturing’

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes it’s a sign that Williams is maturing.

Seriously.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Jones was asked about how he dealt with Williams being cited for reckless driving going 100 mph in a 55-mph speed zone in which he also totaled his own vehicle, and how it could play into any disciplinary measures following his arrest.

Jones seems to think that since Williams wasn’t driving 100 mph in his latest off-the-field issue it’s not that serious of a matter.

“First of all, I’m seeing that he is, which is more often the case than not, this sounds a little hollow, but he is maturing,” Jones said, according to The Athletic.

“What was he going 66 mph (when he was arrested this year)? So, he’s 34 miles an hour less this year. Ninety-eight to 66, that’s improvement. We’ll keep working. We’ll get it down.”

Jerry Jones thinks Sam Williams is “maturing” despite his recent arrest. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Williams speeding has absolutely nothing to do with his actual arrest for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a weapon unlawfully, but don’t tell Jones that.

Williams’ controlled substance charge is a low-level felony and his weapons charge is a misdemeanor, but Jones said he doesn’t anticipate the charges impacting his time on the field, which is obviously the only thing on the 80-year-old’s mind.

The NFL can step in and potentially fine or even suspend Williams as it falls under the league’s personal conduct policy, but based on Jones’ comments either of those punishments seems unlikely.

Williams, who was drafted out of Ole Miss in 2022, picked up four sacks and 22 tackles over 15 games a season ago in Dallas.