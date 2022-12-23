Dallas Cowboys Rookie DE Sam Williams Involved In Accident That Leaves Car Mangled, No One Seriously Hurt

Dallas Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Plano, Texas. Police said Williams’ black Corvette collided with a black Infiniti that didn’t appear to yield to oncoming traffic.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Both Williams and the other driver, who is 71 years old, were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and police said neither appeared to have sustained serious injuries.

According to his Twitter account, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman is unscathed.

I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved 🙏🏽💙 — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) December 23, 2022

We can’t say the same about the cars, though.

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.



From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

The Cowboys Took Williams In 2nd Round Of 2022 Draft

The former Ole Miss Rebel has 13 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble so far this year. Dallas takes on Gardner Minshew and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Williams’ status for Saturday’s game is unknown.