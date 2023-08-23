Cowboys DE Arrested On Multiple Charges

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reportedly in some serious trouble with the law.

Williams was arrested Sunday in Texas on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to TMZ. Further details aren’t known at this time.

It’s not the first time Williams has found himself allegedly on the wrong side of the law. He was accused of reckless driving in December 2022 after crashing his vehicle in Plano, Texas, according to TMZ.

Now, he faces two new charges, and one is a weapon charge. The Cowboys are aware of the situation, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via TMZ).

Dallas Cowboys player Sam Williams arrested in Texas on multiple charges. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This is a big distraction for Williams. As I always say, he has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s the system we have here in America, and it’s something we should all be happy about.

Having said that, the season starts in just a couple weeks. Teams are already working through the preseason and the regular season will be here before players and fans even know it.

Instead of focusing on that, Sam Williams now has a massive problem on his hands with the justice system in Texas.

On top of that, the 2022 second round pick out of Ole Miss will also have to worry about punishment from the league.

Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to punish a player. He can do what he wants. If he feels Sam Williams has embarrassed the league or broken policies, he will likely face Goodell’s wrath.

Hopefully, Sam Williams and the Dallas Cowboys are able to get the situation figured out. He’s a rising player for the franchise, and this distraction is the last thing needed with the season starting soon.