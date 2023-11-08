Jeremy Renner Announces Significant Health Update After Nearly Dying In Plowing Accident

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner is in very high spirits as he continues to recover from a horrific plowing injury.

The “Wind River” star and incredibly talented actor nearly died after he had a plow roll up on him while protecting a family member at the start of 2023 near his Nevada home.

He was airlifted to a hospital, and has been fighting back to being 100% ever since. The injuries were so brutal his eye popped out and his skull was exposed.

Jeremy Renner updates fans on health status after suffering horrifying plowing accident. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Level 8)

Fortunately, the famous actor has turned a corner and is making absolutely outstanding. That was made clear in a new Instagram post.

Renner wrote the following earlier in the week explaining his recovery:

I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all. #loveandtitanium

You can check out the full post from the “Mayor of Kingstown” star below.

Renner continues to trend up.

It’s great to see Jeremy Renner doing well. The man came shockingly close to dying, and he’s damn lucky he’s still on the planet.

Now, more than 10 months after nearly going to the afterlife, he continues to make progress in a recovery that he’s fortunate to even have.

He’s also preaching the importance of a positive attitude and keeping your mind right. He’s definitely not wrong when he says getting your mind right is a major key to success in anything.

Jeremy Renner continues to make great progress after suffering plowing accident. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Props to Renner for continuing to battle back from a horrifying injury. His fans can’t wait to see him back to 100% pumping out great shows. Shoot me your thoughts on Renner to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.