Jeremy Renner was briefly missing an eye during his horrific plowing accident.

The popular actor was hit by a snow plow while attempting to protect his nephew near his Nevada home, and he’s incredibly lucky he didn’t die. The face of “Mayor of Kingstown” suffered severe trauma, broke more than 30 bones and needed multiple procedures.

Now, he’s revealed that his eye came out of its socket during the accident.

“My eye did pop out. That’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up,” Renner explained Monday night during a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance, according to Page Six.

Renner did note he also got very lucky because no organs were hit and his brain didn’t experience swelling.

Jeremy Renner’s eye popped out during plowing accident. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jeremy Renner is incredibly lucky.

It’s hard to put into words just how lucky Jeremy Renner is to still be alive and breathing. He’s also already made remarkable progress in his recovery.

He was hit by a massive snow plow and was in terrible shape when the accident happened at the start of 2023.

His neighbor who rushed to his aid – Rich Kovach – told Diane Sawyer he believed Renner’s skull was visible.

Jeremy Renner details horrifying plowing accident. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“It was the blood. The amount of blood, and he was just in such pain – the sounds that were coming out of him. There was so much blood in the snow, and when I looked at his head, it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. I don’t know if that was his skull. Maybe, it was just my imagination, but that’s what I thought I saw,” Kovach explained when analyzing what happened.

Now, Jeremy Renner has revealed one of his eyes popped out. That’s about as bad as it gets. Again, to call him lucky would be one hell of an understatement.

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive after plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

By any metric, the famous Marvel star should be dead. Fortunately for him, the people around him got him help as quickly as possible and he’s already turned a corner. Hopefully, Jeremy Renner is back to normal as quickly as possible. He still has a long road ahead of him, but he’s already made great progress.