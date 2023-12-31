Jeremy Renner Appears To Have Major Career Update After Nearly Dying In Plowing Accident

Videos by OutKick

It appears Jeremy Renner will be back on the set of “Mayor of Kingstown” very soon.

The Hollywood superstar nearly died in a horrific plowing accident at the start of 2023. A plow rolled up on him while he was attempting to protect a family member.

The injuries were awful, and Renner required many surgeries and continued therapy as he attempted to heal and get back to 100%. It’s been unclear when he’d be ready to work again.

It now appears fans have an answer.

Jeremy Renner appears to be returning to work on “Mayor of Kingstown.” (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner returning to work on “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Renner shared an Instagram story from “Mayor of Kingstown” co-star Emma Laird that the two will be back to work on the show “next week,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

If Jeremy Renner is back to shooting, then it means he’s likely been in the healthiest position he’s been in since the plowing accident.

That’s great news for him and his family. He’s certainly come a long way from the incident, which resulted in his eye popping out and his skull being exposed.

Jeremy Renner returning to production on “Mayor of Kingstown” in the near future, co-star Emma Laird claims. (Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

Fans have waited a very long time for an update on when cameras would get rolling again, and this is very good news for everyone involved.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially someone go down while attempting to protect a family member.

As for “Mayor of Kingstown,” if production is starting soon, then it’s possible season three of the gritty drama could arrive in late 2024 or early 2025. I truly can’t wait. The Taylor Sheridan show is criminally underrated, and you absolutely should be watching.

As for Renner, it’s great to have him back in the mix after suffering significant injuries. Hopefully, this means he’s finally at 100%.

Hit me with your thoughts on Renner’s return and season three of “Mayor of Kingstown” at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.