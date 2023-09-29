Jennifer Aniston Strips Down To Show She Still Has Her Fastball At 54

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Aniston, 54, hasn’t lost her fastball. Not even close.

Like Nolan Ryan, Aniston continues to light up the strike-zone with heaters well into her later years, and it’s still not even a competition. She’s wheeling and dealing, painting the corners and blowing pitches past opposing hitters at an amazing rate.

Has anyone ever turned on three generations? Marilyn Monroe? If not, they have now, because Jennifer Aniston just stripped down to her heels and underwear at 54 and acted like it was 1999 all over again.

Jennifer Aniston is still turning on America in 2023

Yeah, Rachel Green is still very much here. The fastball still works, and it ain’t like she’s spotting up 89 on the black.

Like every other person in America, I grew up with a monster crush on Jen from her Friends days. All the girls wanted the Rachel haircut, and all the guys wanted to be David Schwimmer.

That one episode of Friends where they’re just in the apartment all night trying to get ready for Ross’s event, and then Rachel is late but walks out and tells him she’s “going commando” was pretty much the start of the Jennifer Aniston era in this country.

That’s the moment she burst onto the scene and she hasn’t looked back since.

Although, to be fair, I’m sure there are some diehard Leprechaun fans out there who would argue Jen actually burst onto the scene a few years prior. That’s fair. I’ll never argue against more Jennifer Aniston love.

Anyway, all that to say it’s 2023 and 54-year-old Jennifer Aniston is still very much here and very much an ace.

And hey! she even ripped cancel culture last month. What a queen.