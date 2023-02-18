Jennifer Aniston Turned 54 This Week And Her Fastball Is Still Electric

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Aniston turned 54 this week, and let me tell ya … Rachel Green still has it.

Has anyone ever turned on three different generations with such ease? Dolly Parton, perhaps? I hear Loretta Lynn was a heartthrob back in the day, but I admittedly don’t know if she held up.

Britney Spears tried to make a comeback recently but she appears just a loony as she was a decade ago. I guess Paris Hilton still has plenty of gas left in the tank, but she’s also only 42.

All that to say, Jennifer Aniston – pretty much everyone’s crush back in 1996 – still has her fastball in 2023.

And it ain’t like she’s painting the corners with 91, either!

Jennifer Aniston is still turning people on in 2023

Goodness gracious, Jen. Give someone else a chance!

Seriously. She’s been dominating the competition for over three decades now, and I just don’t see any signs of slowing down. Do you?

I grew up with a monster crush on Rachel Green from Friends. I know, I know, that’s not exactly a hot take, but it is what it is. I’m not a hot take guy – I just like what I like, and I liked Rachel Green.

Can’t imagine why!

Jennifer Aniston is still hot in 2023 and it ain’t even close.

Jennifer Aniston still has plenty left in the tank.

Iconic. All the girls wanted the “Rachel Green haircut,” and all the guys wanted to be Ross Gellar. In case you didn’t live in the 1990s, I just summed it up for you pretty well.

PS: How lucky is David Schwimmer? Unreal life.

Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Aniston. Keep being a Queen.