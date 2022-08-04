Jena Sims Hits The Beach With Friends To Promote New Bikini Collection

The Jena Sims content machine rolls on. There’s hardly a break in the action and she’s cranking it out on multiple platforms almost daily.

Everything from her bachelorette party to her wedding with Brooks Koepka and her honeymoon gets turned into content. And if there’s a way to work in some bikini action Jena’s going to do it.

Her latest effort is a promo video that she put together for her partnership with OneOne Swimwear. It previews some of the looks from her collection with the brand. The best part of the promo video might be that Jena brought some friends with her for fun at the beach.

She also teased a giveaway ahead of the launch of her collection with instructions for entering the giveaway included in the caption.

“Ahead of the launch, I’d like to gift YOU and your squad swimsuits from my @oneoneswim collection. To enter this giveaway, tag me in a reel or TikTok of your girls, tell me your travel plans, and how you would rock the collection!”

Nobody in the game works harder than Jena does

Almost everything Sims touches turns to gold.

She’s seriously on another level when it comes to volume and consistency. Everything looks great and it appears she is having fun. I’ve got no need for a bikini, yet I want to buy one after watching the video.

I almost want to enter the giveaway. Again, I have no need for women’s swimwear nor do I have a squad that does. That’s how much fun they look like they’re having.

We could all use a little more fun in our lives. And we could all use a little more Jena Sims, if that’s even possible.