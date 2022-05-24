Jena Sims Dumps Out Even More Bachelorette ‘Content’ Before Marrying Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka’s soon-to-be wife Jena Sims is in a really good spot here in 2022 with her content game. She refuses to be pigeonholed like some of the Instagram models out there who refuse to lean too heavily on one content theme as to not infuriate followers who demand content variation.

Just last week, Sims went back to her bachelorette trip playbook to unload yet another batch of photos from her vacation with girlfriends ahead of marrying Koepka. “Bachelorette content is never over 😉 Aruba on film 🎞💗🏝👰🏻‍♀️,” Sims wrote on Instagram.

That’s a content creator who is clearly comfortable in her content skin while the D-listers spin in circles trying to figure out how to keep things fresh. Ladies, follow Jena’s lead here. If you have a content winner, go back to it.

Why do you think Paige Spiranac ends up on OutKick 10 times a week. YOU GUYS CLICK ON PAIGE SPIRANAC CONTENT LIKE SHE’S PAM ANDERSON CIRCA 1997.

Jena and her bachelorette team put in too much damn work to not have multiple content dumps. And I’m not talking about a content dump where one photo is released and then four months later the Instagram model dumps out another photo with “Take me back” as the caption.

Most of the time Sims loads up these content dumps with 10 photos, lots of colors, and a strong variety of shots, angles and themes. You’re damn right she’s going to post those flamingoes multiple times. I would too if I went to Aruba and they were eating out of my hand.

Here’s what Instagram models need to understand: the world needs to see FUN. Enough of the modeling shots. Let’s mix it up!

I’m going to speak for the masses here — LET’S HAVE SOME FUN!

Feed some flamingoes. Feed the pigs in the Bahamas. Golf barefoot.

You know what you never see the Instagram models do these days? Wiffle Ball. You never see the IGs holding a Home Run Derby amongst IG models. Or tossing a Frisbee. The fake tennis matches are worn out. Let’s mix it up, ladies.

Can I get a fake Home Run Derby content series, PLEASE? (If MLB were smart, they’d quietly funnel cash to IG models to do a Wiffle Ball content series to release on July 4th and then do content dump No. 2 just before the all-star game. It would be good for the game.)

The D-list IG models can laugh at Jena all they want for screwing up her algorithm all they want. The joke is on them as Jena keeps bringing the FUN and owning the Google Trends market.

This train isn’t heading into the station just yet. Up next is the wedding and then the honeymoon that figures to be yet another content bonanza.

We’ll have WordPress documents on standby, Jena.