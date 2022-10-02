Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Up For Sale

Just in time for Halloween, Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses are for sale.

Skip the line at Spirit Halloween, empty the Amazon cart and open a new line of credit. Because for the small price of $150,000, you can look the part of a murder as Trick or Treat nears. That’s what it’ll cost you to complete your Dahmer costume in the most authentic way possible.

Per TMZ, Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, is the owner of Dahmer’s specs. But he’s willing to part with the creepy frames for six figures.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses. Photo courtesy of Cult Collections.

Dahmer Killed And Ate More Than A Dozen Males

Jeffrey Dahmer was famously photographed in the pricey glasses while in prison for drugging, raping, dismembering and eating multiple males between the late ’70s and early ’90s. He was sentenced to life in prison and was beaten to death by a fellow inmate while serving his sentence.

Taylor’s in possession of Dahmer’s prison glasses and other items such as silverware, letters, personal photos, a bible – yes, a bible, and more. James obtained the murder’s memorabilia through contact with the housekeeper of Dahmer’s father.

In exchange for the memorabilia, the housekeeper will receive a share of the profits for any of the Dahmer items sold through Cult Collectibles.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s prison bible. Photo courtesy of TMZ and Cult Collectibles.

Dahmer Was Sentenced In 1992

The beyond-creepy Dahmer has been a hot topic of late thanks to the new Netflix series “DAHMER- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” which details the serial killer’s life. The series has been a mainstay in the Netflix Top Ten since its debut.

And Dahmer’s disgusting diet and crime-filled life has garnered attention from more than just those opting for a night of Netflix and chill. One Australian 20-something had recently been proudly displaying a Dahmer mug shot tattoo that occupies a large portion of her leg.

Britnee Chamberlin, the inked up Aussie, recently deleted her Instagram featuring the Dahmer tats. But, we’ve got the receipts!

Photos c/o Britnee Chamberlin IG

Now, thanks to Cult Collections, Chamberlin can complete her killer new look with some Dahmer rims.