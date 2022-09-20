Netflix’s upcoming Jeffrey Dahmer series looks absolutely terrifying.

The streaming giant will drop the series from “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy this Wednesday, and the preview for “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is guaranteed to send a chill down your spine.

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most infamous criminals.

For those of you reading this who might not be old enough to remember, Jeffrey Dahmer might have been America’s last truly famous serial killer.

The authorities arrested Dahmer in Wisconsin in 1991 after he murdered at least 17 people and engaged in cannibalistic activities.

Dahmer was a truly evil man. That’s putting it lightly, and he met his end at the Columbia Correctional Institution when a fellow inmate beat him to death. The story of the Wisconsin killer captivated America in a way that the country hadn’t seen previously, outside of maybe the Zodiac Killer.

It was all people wanted to talk about.

Netflix is releasing a Jeffrey Dahmer series. (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix will give viewers a look at the famous killer.

Now, Evan Peters will play the sadistic and evil killer in the Ryan Murphy series. Murphy has a long track record of success when it comes to the horror genre.

The early seasons of “American Horror Story” were absolute fire. The show isn’t what it once was, but at its peak, “AHS” was the king of horror entertainment.

Now, Murphy is taking that energy and bringing fans “”DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Watch the preview for Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVHHs-xllqo)

You can catch it starting tomorrow on Netflix. As a Wisconsin native who knows some people tied to the situation, I can’t wait to check it out.