Jason Aldean’s Wife Does What ScarJo, Stephen King Couldn’t

Some of the most powerful people in Hollywood bowed to the woke mob in a hurry.

Author Stephen King, after declaring artistry should trump diversity at the Oscars, backpedaled after woke critics attacked his position. He even penned a Washington Post op-ed clarifying his updated thinking on the subject.

Opinion: "The Oscars are still rigged in favor of white people," writes author Stephen King for The Post https://t.co/qJ6Kp1kZli — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2020

Scarlett Johansson similarly reversed course after she made the mistake of accepting a role that a trans performer might have taken. Halle Berry offered her own, “hostage-style” apology after she, too, considered playing a trans individual.

Even Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, apologized after a minority of social media accounts criticized him for allegedly insulting the deaf community.

Fame. Fortune. Cultural gravitas. None of the above shielded these stars from the social media mob. And rather than defend themselves or their art, they quickly fell in line.

Brittany Aldean proved she’s tougher than those artists — combined.

Who is Brittany Aldean?

She’s the wife of country superstar Jason Aldean. She got into a woke trap after an innocent message on social media went viral. She noted that she was a tomboy in her early teens, and she’s glad her parents didn’t permanently change her biological sex to conform with that temporary mindset.

The reaction was swift and furious. Some of the flack came from within the music industry.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” “The Bones” singer Maren Morris

Unbowed, Brittany Aldean doubled down on her comments via Instagram.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils, Brittany Aldean

What happened next shouldn’t shock anyone.

Jason Aldean’s PR company, the Nashville-based Green Room, cut ties with the superstar singer after a 17-year professional relationship. Companies routinely punish or “cancel” celebrities who step off the woke reservation or commit minor offenses hardly worth punishment.

The most outrageous example? Country crooner Morgan Wallen uttered the “n-word” during a private exchange that went public. The singer didn’t target a black person with his comments, and he swiftly apologized for using the ugly term.

It didn’t matter.

His career collapsed. Radio stations stopped playing his music. His label dropped him. Major country music events cast him aside.

His fans, though, never lost faith in him. Now, he’s reassembled his career, much to the media’s chagrin. Reporters prefer he stay permanently canceled despite his heartfelt apologies and writing massive checks to various black organizations.

Jason Aldean may face future punishment for his wife’s comments. Cancellations can take on a life of their own, or they can fizzle out if the wokesters find a juicier target.

It’s clear he’s standing by her, and that she isn’t ready to swallow her beliefs to appease the far-Left. She may not be rich, famous or a consequential public figure. She’s still tougher than some of Hollywood’s brightest stars.