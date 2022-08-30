Gays Against Groomers Backs Brittany Aldean: ‘Maren Morris Doesn’t Speak For Us’

Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said the coalition backs Brittany Aldean and told woke singer Maren Morris to pound sand on Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

Aldean received criticism from country music stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope following a “get ready with me” post where she thanked her parents for not changing her gender.

“I think it’s really funny that all of these straight people try and speak for us,” Jaimee told Tomi. “First of all, we’re not a monolith. Second of all, mutilating, utilizing children and and medicalizing them and performing permanent procedures on them is not transphobic. That’s called being a good person, a sane person.”

“We’re tired of this attack on children being lumped in with just being inclusive,” the Gays Against Groomers founder said. “It’s incredibly dangerous. And I wish you would come and try and say that to us, really, because we stand with Brittany 100%.”

