PR Firm Drops Jason Aldean Because Wife Spoke Out Against Child Gender Affirming Surgeries

Jason Aldean’s PR firm of 20 years dropped him on Thursday because his wife thanked her parents for not changing her gender.

In August, Brittany Aldean posted the following Instagram post addressing child gender reassignment:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Jason Aldean responded that he, too, appreciated the decision:

“Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

In a more serious manner, Brittany discussed the dangerous effects these surgeries have on minors, of which studies warn:

Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils.”

Seems reasonable. Yet media outlets like People called her comments “transphobic,” so the firm caved into submission.

Aldean’s former PR firm released the following statement:

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore.”

Translation: Jason Aldean and his wife had an opinion that social media didn’t like so he’s no longer a fit at the firm.

The Aldeans’ comments referred to groups that are performing sex changes on minors and are encouraging them to consider making the change before an age they can buy a pack of cigarettes.

These groups exist, are open about it, and MLB funds them.

The music industry allows artists to advocate for children to undergo painful sex change surgeries but does not allow artists to warn of the physical and mental effects of the procedures.

Let that be a warning to fellow country stars Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Brett Young, all of whom remain in business with the PR firm.