MLB Teams Funding, Supporting LGBTQ Orgs That Promote, Perform Child Sex Changes

MLB franchises are funding and supporting LGBTQ organizations that promote and perform sex changes on young children.

Major League Baseball holds “Pride Nights” during the month of July to affirm it’s not anti-LGBTQ, in conjunction with several LGBTQ organizations, who then receive fundraising proceeds.

A National Review investigation found these organizations are offering sex changes to minors and advocating against legal restrictions for those under the age of 18.

The groups the MLB helps fund are pushing for laws that allow children to bypass parental consent to receive gender-affirming surgeries.

Through a third party, MLB donations are going toward organizations that encourage children to undergo dangerous procedures to change their gender.

Column: Pride Month and the Fraudulence of Corporate-Backed Social Justice Branding

Five ball clubs are partnered with predatory groups that offer chemical or surgical sex changes to youths. We shall name them:

Tigers, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, and Rays.

Four more teams give money to groups that refer minors to facilities that perform youth transitions on those under 18:

Dodgers, Pirates, Athletics, and Padres.

As for the Reds, Astros, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Phillies — these teams have partnered with groups that provide resources to downplay concerns regarding gender-affirming surgeries.

Members of the latter group are the ones who promote the idea that changing genders is like putting on a costume, except it takes surgery for a full transition.

As NewsBusters reports:

“There’s a bigger, more encompassing movement afoot by MLB as well. The organization created a Pride Resource Guide that promotes numerous “social justice groups” openly advocating for youth gender transitions.”

Disgusting.

Adults can do as they choose. But under no circumstance should a group either advocate for, or assist in, children undergoing harmful surgeries.

Even the New York Times, the poster child for each social justice trend, has warned of the harmful effects of gender-affirming surgeries, namely the painful wounds that “require regular attention.”

It’s not clear to what extent MLB teams were aware they were funneling money to groups that put minors at risk. But in a common sense-based society, each team would cease association with these groups immediately.

Yet, they won’t.

The backlash from the woke for cutting ties with these creepy, sinister groups would be too great for MLB to stomach. Fear of the mob blinds leagues to whatever morals remain.

We deduce that the groups advocating for children to legally bypass parental consent to receive these procedures consist of perverts and probably unlawful individuals — all of whom the MLB subsidizes during Pride Month.