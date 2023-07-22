Jason Aldean Refuses To Apologize In Amazing Speech As ‘USA’ Chants Break Out

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean refused to bend the knee to the triggered woke mob at his Cincinnati concert Friday night, telling thousands of fans he’s proud to be an American and wants to see our country restored to what it once was.

Sorry, haters. He ain’t backing down and you’re just gonna have to deal with it.

“I gotta tell you guys, it’s been a long-ass week,” he starts. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. You can think something all you want, but it doesn’t mean it’s true.

“What I am is a proud American.”

Jason Aldean tells the triggered left to piss off

Never bend the knee to the mob. Never apologize to them. Jason Aldean is dug in on this one, and you love to see it.

For those just catching up, the country legend has been under attack all week because the left is angry he wrote a song condemning riots in this country. They’ve called him racist — which is their calling card — and accused of him of being pro-lynching.

It’s an absurd take, but they’re chalk-full of them and Jason Aldean knows that. So, naturally, he doesn’t listen — and it’s awesome.

So many people apologize nowadays because the 2% of the country on Twitter gets angry. And then the lunatics on The View get angry. And then Sheryl Crow tries to make herself relevant again by getting angry.

So, most people tend to apologize because they don’t want to be canceled.

But guess what? Jason Aldean ain’t getting canceled for this song. In fact, he’s getting more popular.

Take a gander at the iTunes charts when you have a second today. The song — Try that in a small town — is No. 1 or 2 on almost every single one of them.

The music video — which ultimately triggered the left to the point of the current backlash — has been the top music video all week.

I think Jason Aldean will be just fine.

“I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us.”

Never apologize to the mob.