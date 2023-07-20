Donald Trump Urges People To ‘Support’ Jason Aldean Amid Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump wants people to show support for country music star Jason Aldean.

Aldean has been receiving a lot of praise and a lot of criticism ever since the release of the music video for “Try That In A Small Town.”

The music video features footage of the 2020 riots that torched American cities. For some reason that’s unclear, that has really upset people. Well, the Republican frontrunner has weighed in on the issue, and he 100% supports Jason Aldean.

Tump took to Truth Social very early Thursday morning and wrote, “Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!”

This Truth Social post from Donald Trump now means the two men at the top of the Republican field – Trump and Ron DeSantis – have both voiced support for the country music star.

It’s wild that this song was released May 22, 2023, and while it received some attention, nobody seemed to really care.

The song’s message was simple. Don’t bring the violence of the big cities to small communities. People either listened or they didn’t. It wasn’t a culture war issue.

Then the music video came out. That changed everything. Now, “Don’t Try That In A Small Town” is a major culture war issue with leading Presidential candidates chiming in.

Donald Trump supports Jason Aldean amid “Try That In A Small Town” outrage. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The outrage surrounding “Try That In A Small Town” is nuts.

As I’ve stated many times, it’s crazy to me showing video footage of violent acts in protest of them somehow means you support or encourage violence.

It’s a song, not a call to arms. It’s also a song that very literally promotes small town values. Now, it has the support of the two most famous Republicans in America.

Jason Aldean receives support from Donald Trump after “Try That In A Small Town” criticism. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Clearly, the attention surrounding Jason Aldean’s latest hit isn’t going to simmer down at any point in the near future.