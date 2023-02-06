Jared Goff Shares Positive Message With Derek Carr As Breakup With Raiders Looms

Videos by OutKick

Like many NFL quarterbacks, Jared Goff knows what it’s like to part ways with the team that drafted you. It’s the situation Derek Carr is almost guaranteed to find himself in this offseason, so Goff shared some advice he’s learned from his own history.

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in 2014, but all signs now point to the Fresno State product and Las Vegas parting ways either by a trade or being released.

Goff and Carr both participated in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games this past weekend and Goff passed along some wisdom and perspective.

“There’s definitely life on the other side. Often times a really great life,” Goff said Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We had a really good talk about it earlier this week. I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

Goff, 28, spent five seasons with the Rams and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2019. After the 2020 campaign, however, the Rams moved on and Goff landed with the Detroit Lions and appeared to really find his footing this past season throwing 29 touchdowns.

As for Carr, he seems to be in good spirits despite his future being in the unknown.

Following one of the events he competed in at the Pro Bowl Games, Carr was asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas, and he replied: “Not that hot. It’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Say whatever you want about Carr, but you can’t fault him for being dishonest.

Prior to taking his dig at both himself and the Raiders at the Pro Bowl Games, he replied to a random Twitter question asking if Vegas could fix its strained relationship with Carr.

Carr offered up a one-word answer:

