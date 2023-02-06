Stefon Diggs Acts Up At Pro Bowl, Ducks Behind Group Of Cheerleaders Before Catch Attempt

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs picked an interesting spot to ‘adjust’ his mask during the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Waiting his turn to try and catch two footballs through smoke after jumping off a trampoline – truly riveting stuff – Diggs ducked behind a large group of cheerleaders.

It’s hard to believe Diggs randomly picked this spot to ‘hide’ during a competition in a stadium filled with fans and a camera three feet away from him broadcasting his antics not only on the jumbotron but on national television.

Diggs crouched no more than a foot behind the cheerleaders for well over 15 seconds.

Stefon Diggs is down bad on national television 💀pic.twitter.com/XYOHyjxDGi — OutKick (@Outkick) February 5, 2023

This appears to have been the NFL’s version of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest where players typically bring out props to use for their dunk attempts. Diggs simply decided to use nearly a dozen cheerleaders as his ‘props’ for his catch attempt.

NFL fans took notice of the wideout actin’ up.

Not that anyone cares, but Diggs did manage to make the catches.

The wideout clearly enjoyed himself in Las Vegas over the weekend in what was his third Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Diggs picked up 1,429 receiving yards this past season, the second-highest total of his career while finding the end zone 11 times.

