Pro Bowl Games ‘Highlights’: Myles Garrett Injury, Diggs on Diggs Crime, Jalen Ramsey Lays The BOOM on Tyreek Hill

The NFL listened to fans who said the Pro Bowl is a joke. And by listen, I mean the NFL decided to make it a BIGGER joke.

This season, the NFL introduced the “Pro Bowl Games.” Instead of a watered-down football game with no real defense or tackling, the league decided to go with an actual flag football game.

Plus, they added “mini games” like a kicking contest, dodgeball match, “best catch” competition, among other things.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it: the Pro Bowl Games sucked. The flag football game(s) were a joke, and it was boring. The whole point was to increase excitement, but I can’t imagine enjoying that. If you did, good for you.

Clearly, you enjoy the little things in life much more than I do.

That all being said, I collected some of the “best” moments from the event. Why? Because I had to watch it, so now you do, too.

Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl Games

Oh, the irony. Part of the reason the NFL ditched the Pro Bowl was to limit the opportunity for injury. Yet, Cleveland Browns star defender Myles Garrett managed to hurt himself anyway.

Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023

It’s unclear when Garrett suffered the injury, but he competed in something called “Gridiron Gauntlet” and looked a little ginger after the event.

The NFC wins the Gridiron Gauntlet!



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/NmcOEacLjK — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Thankfully, Garrett seems to have avoided a more serious injury.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games, per source. X-rays came back negative. Garrett limped off the field in Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2023

Trevon Diggs intercepts brother Stefon

The AFC attemtped some trickery during the flag football game and let wide receiver Stefon Diggs throw a pass. For Stefon, it couldn’t have gone worse. Trevon Diggs, his brother, snagged the pass.

Stefon Diggs just threw an INT to his brother Trevon at the Pro Bowl.



He isn't hearing the end of this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CoX9OYqxMD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2023

Brother picks off brother! What drama!

I’m trying here, guys, cut me some slack.

Jalen Ramsey lays biggest Pro Bowl hit since the late, great Sean Taylor

No one makes big hits at the Pro Bowl, and that’s part of the problem. It’s football! We want big hits! The late Sean Taylor understood what the fans wanted and delivered the greatest Pro Bowl hit of all time back in 2006.

To Sean Taylor…the Pro Bowl was still a football game. pic.twitter.com/BGn2vYkxad — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) February 4, 2023

Since then, the Pro Bowl has turned into a glorified flag football game. But somehow, when the NFL actually decided to go with a flag football game, we got one of the biggest Pro Bowl hits in years courtesy of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey decided to hit stick @cheetah at the Flag Pro-Bowl 😲pic.twitter.com/naC15a3G9m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

This suppose to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated 🥲 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

I want @jalenramsey ejected from the Pro bowl after that hit on my teammate…! — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) February 5, 2023

But just like a real NFL football game, Ramsey drew a personal foul penalty for the hit.

unnecessary roughness in the pro bowl is fitting pic.twitter.com/b1uGfQ34re — alex (@highIightheaven) February 5, 2023

Each event had a set score that it was worth with the THREE flag football games accounting for six points each. The NFC won 35-33.

Peyton Manning was legit upset at losing the Pro Bowl. Justin Jefferson waving goodbye 😂 pic.twitter.com/gmsUz9DCdM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2023

Kudos to the NFL for trying something new.

But, as the kids say, “This ain’t it.”