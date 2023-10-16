Jameson Williams Scores Monster TD In Flash of First-Round Talent

Videos by OutKick

Keep Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams on your radar; if he’s not on the already.

Williams had one hell of a touchdown on Sunday against the Buccaneers. The 2022 first-rounder isn’t much of a household name in the NFL due to injury and a run-in with the NFL’s suspension list.

In his second game this season, Williams re-introduced himself as the explosive WR from Alabama. He nabbed a catch worthy of its top spot in Week 6’s best catches.

In the third quarter, Williams scored on a wildly acrobatic 45-yard TD. Jared Goff got enough juice in the throw, and Williams made the big adjustments to come down with the ball.

WATCH:

JAMESON WILLIAMS IS BACK 💣 pic.twitter.com/HpX9xa8Ek2 — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2023

Williams is never too small for the field. He’s a player with major upside that can soon be realized along Detroit’s success.

Alabama Football 94 Days until Kickoff, Jameson Williams 94 yard TD from Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/bm11bgXP3S — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) May 24, 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions and Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions after Williams’ receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getting back on his feet, Williams is pulling off splash plays to keep the Detroit Lions offense’s stock on the rise. With Williams, the Lions boast one of the more elite and overlooked play-making tandems at wideout. Josh Reynolds and tight end Sam LaPorta join the talented cast.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Williams is a young, talented wideout akin to DeVonta Smith, situated in a highly complementary offensive system.

Lions No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown finds more single coverage. Opposing secondaries should hone in on Jameson, and Detroit will continue to run away with the NFC North.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown over Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Detroit extends its winning streak to four games after Sunday’s 20-6 win against Tampa Bay. Williams finished with two catches for 53 yards and a score. Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.