Jameson Williams Scores Monster TD In Flash of First-Round Talent

Keep Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams on your radar; if he’s not on the already.
Williams had one hell of a touchdown on Sunday against the Buccaneers. The 2022 first-rounder isn’t much of a household name in the NFL due to injury and a run-in with the NFL’s suspension list.
In his second game this season, Williams re-introduced himself as the explosive WR from Alabama. He nabbed a catch worthy of its top spot in Week 6’s best catches.
In the third quarter, Williams scored on a wildly acrobatic 45-yard TD. Jared Goff got enough juice in the throw, and Williams made the big adjustments to come down with the ball.
Williams is never too small for the field. He’s a player with major upside that can soon be realized along Detroit’s success.
Getting back on his feet, Williams is pulling off splash plays to keep the Detroit Lions offense’s stock on the rise. With Williams, the Lions boast one of the more elite and overlooked play-making tandems at wideout. Josh Reynolds and tight end Sam LaPorta join the talented cast.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Williams is a young, talented wideout akin to DeVonta Smith, situated in a highly complementary offensive system.
Lions No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown finds more single coverage. Opposing secondaries should hone in on Jameson, and Detroit will continue to run away with the NFC North.
Detroit extends its winning streak to four games after Sunday’s 20-6 win against Tampa Bay. Williams finished with two catches for 53 yards and a score. Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
