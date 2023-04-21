Jameson Williams’ Agency Cites Technicality About Where Wagers Were Made In NFL Gambling Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was among the group of five players in the NFL to be suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. The former Alabama standout’s representation released a statement confirming his six-game suspension while outlining more details about the situation.

Alliance Sports shared a memo on behalf of Williams, as relayed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, explaining that the violation was not for the act of gambling, but instead where the gambling took place.

“It is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility,” the statement read in part.

“Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Jameson Williams received a suspension from the NFL for gambling. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The NFL’s press release announcing the suspension specifically mentioned that the league’s gambling policy “prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams and teammate Stanley Berryhill, who was also suspended for the first six games of the regular season, were gambling on college football games inside the Lions’ facility.

The league’s release clearly stated that there was no evidence of any “inside information” was used or any games were compromised in any way.

Along with Williams and Berryhill, two other Lions, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, were suspended for gambling. Both Moore and Cephus were released from the organization shortly after the news was announced. The fifth player to receive a suspension was Washington’s Shaka Toney, who is suspended for at least the entire 2023 season.