Jamal Adams Doubles-Down, Goes After Another Jets Reporter On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams found himself in hot water this week. The veteran made fun of a Jets reporter’s wife after the reporter called out a poor play from Adams against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Clearly, Adams didn’t make many friends among the media in New York when he played for the Jets. The team traded him to the Seahawks prior to the 2020 NFL season.

Adams responded by posting a picture of Hughes and his girlfriend with the same caption that Hughes used in his post. He later deleted the post.

Jamal Adams was upset that Connor Hughes wrote “yikes” on the play Adams let up a TD so he responded with Hughes’ wife 😳



Bad look for Jamal Adams… pic.twitter.com/tosbbRfpDZ — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 1, 2023

Another Jets reporter, Brian Costello, wrote that he never liked Adams when the safety played for the Jets.

“I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought,” Costello posted on X.

I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2023

As you can see in the post, Costello’s profile picture is that of Mr. Potato Head. You might be wondering why. Well, it’s because Jamal Adams took aim at Costello, too.

Ahhh and here comes Mr. Potato head. Mr. Hughes right hand man. Truth be told, I do not care. I do not like you. Never liked you. You’re terrible at your job. You do not know me outside the game of football. So keep that shxt pushing. #Prez https://t.co/dlsxjTP1F0 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 2, 2023

Well, Adams would probably be better served practicing football than attacking writers on social media, but maybe that’s just me. Hey, maybe he’ll read this and throw an insult my way!

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams clearly didn’t make many friends among the New York Jets media when he played for the team from 2017-19. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Don’t forget that earlier this season Jamal Adams screamed at a concussion spotter on the sideline who pulled Adams out of a game.

Adams did suffer a concussion on the play in question, and thus the spotter got him out of the game to protect his head from further damage.

Though, that might have come a little too late…