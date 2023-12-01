Jamal Adams Torched For Breaking One Of The Unwritten Rules Of Online Confrontations By Mocking Reporter’s Girlfriend

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams broke one of the unwritten rules of online beefing and that is to leave people’s friends, family, and significant others out of it. Instead, he insulted one NFL reporter’s girlfriend, and in a rare showing of the social media peanut gallery being on the right side of history, Adams’ actions were pretty much universally maligned.

It all started when NFL reporter Connor Hughes reposted a clip from Thursday night’s Cowboys-Seahawks game. The clip in question featured the caption “Yikes” and was of the Cowboys QB hitting tight end Jake Ferguson in the end zone.

And who did Ferguson beat on the play?

If you guessed Jamal Adams, congratulations on correctly answering an obvious question.

This got back to Adams and he had a response to Hughes that was so unnecessary, the Seahawks safety will walk it back if he has any sense.

Although judging by this bit of horrendous judgment, he may not have any.

Adams posted a picture of Hughes with a woman who would appear to be his girlfriend or wife and the caption “Yikes.”

The internet is kind of lawless, but if there was some kind of Geneva Convention to set forth the rules of engagement for online dust-ups, this sort of thing would certainly be against it.

X users were quick to call Adams out for such a classless move.

It is one of those rare moments where everyone in the comments seemed to be on the same page. More importantly, they seemed to be on the correct page: that Adams seriously crossed the line.

Plus, if he got that bent out of shape over someone commenting “Yikes” on a very yikes-worthy play, then he really needs to get some thicker skin in a hurry.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

