Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James To His Face For Being A Liar

Jalen Ramsey confronted LeBron James straight to his face about a laundry list of ridiculous claims.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has gone viral recently for a handful of claims that are downright outrageous. His two most recent claims include listening to Migos a year before their first mixtape and claiming he doesn’t know how to flop.

Well, finally, somebody called LeBron out for his nonsense.

“LeBron, you know what they saying on Twitter right now? You be cappin,” Ramsey jokingly told the four-time NBA champion during the “TNF” broadcast when LeBron was attempting to talk about his football knowledge.

“Bron you know what they saying on Twitter right now. You be cappin” 🧢



Jalen Ramsey put LeBron on the spot 😭 pic.twitter.com/0GhzsS0fBy — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 18, 2022

For those of you who might have forgotten, LeBron seems to have a very strained relationship with the truth.

Whether it’s claiming he knew Kobe Bryant was going to hang 81 on the Raptors or claims about books he doesn’t seem to know anything about, LeBron’s history with being honest seems tough at best.

The situation is so bad with LeBron that it’s become a legit meme on the internet.

“I remember the morning the Titanic departed from England, I was supposed to be on that ship. They called it unsinkable but I had a bad feeling” pic.twitter.com/muMIqpfQY1 — Molly (@FSUmollz) November 7, 2022

"You know when I first got to Miami in 2011, I just had a strange feeling that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad Pakistan. I told Coach Spo and D Wade about it and they set up a meeting with Obama and we got it done #JustAKidFromAkron" pic.twitter.com/Szzib2dJ4t — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) November 8, 2022

Credit to Jalen Ramsey for not even hesitating to call out LeBron James for, once again, appearing to stretch the truth.

Was he attempting to say that Sean McVay – a genius coach – was taking tips from LeBron’s football philosophy? Do I have that correct?

If so, that’s just insane. Add it to the list of comical claims from the Lakers forward.

LeBron James ponders if Sean McVay is following his football philosophy. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What will LeBron’s next great claim be? We don’t know yet, but there’s no doubt it will be very entertaining.