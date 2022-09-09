An Old Jalen Ramsey Quote About Josh Allen Continues To Haunt Him

Jalen Ramsey’s old take about Josh Allen continues to be one of the worst opinions in NFL history.

The Bills and Allen dominated Ramsey and the Rams 31-10 Thursday night to open the NFL season, and the talented quarterback went off for 353 total yards and four touchdowns in the route.

Josh Allen dominates the Rams and Jalen Ramsey. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Not only did Josh Allen dominate the Rams as a team, but when targeting receivers covered by the former Florida State star, he had a perfect passer rating. The Rams DB gave up 124 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the situation is made much funnier when you remember his ice cold 2018 take about Allen being “trash.”

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading.



He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 9, 2022

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me,” Ramsey told GQ ahead of the 2018 season starting.

Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen “trash” aged so poorly. pic.twitter.com/1nR5Nab7cw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

There are bad takes, regrettable takes, takes that don’t age well and then there’s whatever kind of take this was from Ramsey.

Before Allen even threw a pass in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey declared he was a garbage player. Since then, Allen has paid for it twice.

Jalen Ramsey once declared Josh Allen a “trash” QB. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Bills beat Ramsey back when he was on the Jags in 2018 and he absolutely dominated the DB and the Rams Thursday night.

It just goes to show when you make bold predictions, you sometimes get humiliated. Add in the fact Ramsey got picked apart in front of America, and it makes the situation so much funnier.

The Bills and Josh Allen torch Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next time, wait until a guy has thrown a few passes before declaring whether or not he’s a “trash” player.