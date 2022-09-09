Josh Allen Destroys Rams DB With Brutal Stiff Arm

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his toughness. He’s a hard-nosed player who gives it 100% all of the time. He’s also 6’5″ and weighs 235 pounds.

That combination is tough for a defense to contend with, especially when it comes in the form of a QB. Rams defensive back Nick Scott — who comes in at 5’11” and just over 200 pounds — found out first-hand what it’s like to try to bring down Allen. Spoiler alert: it went really poorly for Scott.

First big stiff arm of the 2022 season.



We present: Josh Allen on Nick Scott.pic.twitter.com/PVZi3Zcg1y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2022

Woof. That’s going to be a tough one for Scott to have to rewatch on film. You know his teammates are going to roast him for taking this kind of stiff arm from a quarterback.

But in Scott’s defense, it was a mismatch from the start. Josh Allen is a quarterback in name only — he’s built more like a linebacker.

Not satisfied enough by just trashing Nick Scott with a brutal straight-arm, but Allen immediately pops up and starts trashing him with his mouth. Allen let his teammates know that he’s a man on a mission this season.

Nick Scott let his teammates know that sometimes it’s OK to make a “business decision.”