Jake Paul’s fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. is not happening.

The social media star turned boxer announced Saturday night that the bout scheduled for August 6 at Madison Square Garden has been canceled over Rahman not properly cutting weight.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

When the weight class was going to get bumped up to 205, Paul claimed he was still game, but Rahman ultimately wanted it up to 215 pounds.

Now, the fight isn’t happening at all.

Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7ADOku3glx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Paul has been doing his best to build his boxing brand, but has so far only gotten wins over people who are old MMA stars, such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Hasim Rahman Jr. is 12-1 as a boxer. He’s certainly not a star, but he has a boxing track record that includes a dozen wins.

Jake Paul’s fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. canceled. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

He was supposed to represent the biggest and most legit challenge to Paul yet when they met August 6. Instead, the fight isn’t happening, and now it’s unclear what Paul’s next step will be.

Tommy Fury was supposed to fight him, and it fell apart. Rahman was supposed to be boxing him in a week and it’s now fallen apart!

No matter what your thoughts are on Paul’s boxing career, it’s clear he’s attempting to get in the ring and his opponents keep creating roadblocks.

Jake Paul’s August 6 fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. canceled. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Paul can get someone on the books soon because he’s a PPV machine.