Jake Paul Promo Leaves Fans Thinking He Plans to Fight a Woman

Some clever promo marketing has left fans confused.

A graphic recently tweeted out by SHOWTIME Boxing features both Jake Paul and current women’s featherweight title holder Amanda Serrano. Those pictures, plus a strategically ambiguous star image, have some people incorrectly assuming that Paul and Serrano will face off against one another at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

Check it out:

Back at the Mecca 🏟 August 6 LIVE on @showtime PPV. pic.twitter.com/zEzuK6xCXF — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 10, 2022

Admit it. At first glance, it does sort of imply that Jake and Amanda will head to the ring to face one another.

Now, let’s zero in on the use of the star.

It does kind of resemble a “+” sign, especially if you’re not looking at it carefully. Though the same star also separates the text on the next line, I think it’s reasonable that some people might misunderstand its meaning.

And misunderstand, they did. Or at least they pretended to:

He’s fight a girl??? — Just a dude wit a iPhone…. 📱 📱📱 (@its_smoovie_707) June 10, 2022

Wait, what? — Dash Iljazi (@Pound4Pound83) June 10, 2022

He’s a fighting a women!!! Omg. — stay quiet dummy (@tommysshinebox) June 10, 2022

And of course, some people brought the jokes.

Jake finally fighting a boxer. — HRT Vitor (@stipe74561090) June 10, 2022

😂😂 – he actually wouldn’t do that – she would put up a better fight than his previous opponents 🤣 — Mark Harnett (@harnett2002) June 10, 2022

The truth is that Paul and Serrano will not fight one another on August 6 or any time after that. Instead, they will each appear in their own PPV bout with an opponent yet unknown.

Best of luck to all involved here: Paul, Serrano, their nameless/faceless opponents, and all the fans who will fork over money for the PPV without really knowing what they’re getting.