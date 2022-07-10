Jake Paul Wants To Fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is fighting Hasim Rahman, Jr. on August 6 after Tommy Fury backed out of their scheduled fight again.

Unfortunately, that means no Julia Rose versus Molly-Mae Hague mud wrestling match. I was really looking forward to that.

Paul’s new opponent isn’t keeping him from committing a cardinal sin in the fight game — looking ahead to another fight. After mentioning a few names that he eyed to replace Fury, he mentioned to TMZ Sports there are a few UFC guys he wants to get into the ring with.

When asked for names, Paul didn’t hesitate — he wants to get into the ring with Nate Diaz.

“I think Nate Diaz is first and foremost. That’s the one that everyone’s been wanting,” he said. “Everyone knows he only has one or two fights left with the UFC.”

UFC president Dana White has supported a Paul-Diaz fight in the past, although it’s unclear if he would let Diaz fight Paul while under contract with the UFC.

“Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we’re trying to figure this thing out with him,” White said. “He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That’s a fight that makes sense.”

The YouTuber turned boxer has shown some impressive skills in the ring and has knockout power, but he isn’t exactly facing top-level competition. He’s defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, washed MMA fighter Ben Askren, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, twice.

Paul’s most impressive win might have been his knockout of Woodley

Paul’s most impressive win might have been his knockout of Woodley in the sixth round of their second fight back in December when Fury backed out the first time. Facing another fighter who isn’t completely washed might be a smart move.

To me, Diaz is just another guy well past his prime. He has proven to be extremely tough to knockout during his career and would bring some pay-per-view interest. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

No matter who Paul ends up fighting after his August 6 bout, I personally would like to see some Julia Rose mixed in there somehow. A mud wrestling match would certainly be entertaining, but so would an old-fashioned flashing of the TV cameras. You know get back to her roots a little.