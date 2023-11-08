Jake Paul Agrees To Finally Fight A Professional Boxer

Videos by OutKick

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has officially signed on to fight a professional boxer as he attempts to show that he’s taking his fight game seriously.

The 26-year-old Paul will have his work cut out for him when he fights Andre August on December 15th in Orlando, Florida. The fight will be at 200lbs, cruiserweight, in an eight-round match.

Although Ames doesn’t have huge name recognition, the 10-1 boxer is no slouch and will be the first true test of Jake Paul’s ability to actually professionally box. Both critics and fans of Paul have been begging for him to get in the ring with someone who has boxing experience rather than the pseudo-matches that he has built his name (and a whole lot of money) on.

HE IS BACK! Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Andre August (10-1-1, 5KOs) in an 8 round cruiserweight bout.



August is on a five fight win streak and has more knockouts than any opponent Paul has faced to date.



Tickets on sale Nov 9th at 1pm ET. pic.twitter.com/HXlFNeEoXV — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 8, 2023

JAKE PAUL STEPS UP

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,”

Paul started his amateur boxing career in 2020 and has become one of the most talked about names in the fight world – but not always for the right reasons. Although he is praised for his demand that UFC fighters for example get paid more money, he’s also ridiculed for talking the talk but not walking the walk.

At 7-1, Paul has fought everyone from former NBA player Nate Robinson which was an absolute joke, to MMA fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley who are not known for their striking power. The one time Paul did fight someone with boxing experience was fellow amateur Tommy Fury, the half-brother of the big fella Tyson Fury, and Paul loss via split decision.

Naw wtf 😭 Andre August is actually good ‼️



Could be a tough test for @jakepaul 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nsoGcSr40T — Lezra Gomez (@lezramgomez) November 8, 2023

JAKE PAUL NEEDS TO WIN

To say there’s pressure on Jake Paul is an understatement.

He needs to win this fight. He can’t talk all that trash day after day, month after month, year after year, only to fight has-been MMA fighters. The PR hit will be huge if Paul loses to Ames, not to mention he would start all the way at the bottom and have to build his way back up in the eyes of the boxing world. He’s put in a hell of a lot of training for it, but if he loses it’ll be interesting to see if the passion will still be there.

Meanwhile, Ames can be the savior for the fight world if he can defeat Paul. The guy’s stock would immediately jump to the top for being known as the guy who put Jake in his place.

At 200lbs however, it won’t be easy as both guys will be bulked up and ready to throw.

Coming from a legitimate fight fan who has hated that these Jake Paul and MMA vs boxing matches come across as money grabs, Paul vs Ames is one of the first ones I’m looking forward to and I know I’m not the only one.