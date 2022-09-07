Jake Paul Officially Lands Former MMA Star As His Next Opponent

Jake Paul has found his new boxing opponent, and it’s another former MMA fighter.

The social media star turned pro boxer announced Tuesday that he’ll step into the ring against Anderson Silva October 29 in Phoenix.

Paul’s last three fights came against former MMA stars – Ben Askren and Tryon Woodley twice – and he went undefeated and ended two of them with knockouts.

Now, he’ll attempt to go 4-0 against former MMA fighters when he steps in the ring against Silva October 29.

However, it’s worth noting Anderson Silva hasn’t won an MMA fight since 2017 and lost his last three fights.

The Brazilian-born fighter is 3-1 in boxing, but hasn’t fought anyone in their prime. In classic Paul fashion, he’ll fight another guy long over the hill.

Will Anderson Silva be the guy capable of finally putting Jake Paul down and ruining his undefeated record?

Jake Paul will box Anderson Silva October 29 in Phoenix. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

We’ll find out October 29, but it’s still hard to know much about Paul when he consistently refuses to fight a boxer in his prime. As long as he keeps fighting old MMA athletes, fans will never get a true look at his boxing skills.

Jake Paul will fight Anderson Silva October 29. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments who you expect to win. Can the social media star improve to 6-0 or will Anderson Silva finally bring Jake Paul’s boxing crumbling down?