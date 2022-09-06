The Top 10 Most Powerful Internet Influencers List Will Surprise You

updated 1 Comment

Want to feel old?

The 2022 guide to the Most Powerful Internet Influencers is out and it’s not dominated by the likes of Joe Rogan or any member of the Kardashian gang. And in a true sign of the times, the list doesn’t include a single member of traditional pop culture (Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande) crossing over and dominating as an Internet influencer.

We’ve officially crossed a line of demarcation where Internet influencers is its own world while old head pop stars have their own world, according to the top 10 list released by Forbes.

Topping the list this year is YouTube sensation MrBeast, who is also known as 24-year-old Jimmy Donaldson. Creating viral videos for kids to teens (162M followers) has been very rewarding ($54 million) for Beast, who is estimated to be YouTube’s highest-paid creator, according to Forbes.

“Welcome to the age of the selfie-made millionaire,” Forbes announced Tuesday, ushering in a new era where random people can make millions from sharing their lives with the world.

YouTube star MrBeast (left) attends the launch of the first physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant at American Dream on September 4, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger)

To create its list, Forbes says it “evaluated each creator across three categories: earnings, clout and entrepreneurship.” Those who founded companies were rewarded bonus points in entrepreneurship.

Dig in. Feel old.

The Top 10 Most Powerful Internet Influencers, according to Forbes

1. MrBeast, YouTuber – $54M

2. Charli D’Amelio, dancer – $17.5M

Charli D’Amelio arrives at ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

3. Alexandra Cooper, podcaster – $20M

4. F–k Jerry, meme poster, $30M

5. Emma Chamberlain, YouTuber, $12M

6. Huda Kattan, founded a cosmetics company called Huda Beauty, $13M

7. Rhett & Link, YouTubers, $30M

Rhett and Link arrive at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)

8. Khaby Lame, TikTok star, $10M

9. Addison Rae, TikTok star, – $8.5M

10. Jake Paul, YouTuber / boxer, $45M

*Earnings are from 2021

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts to knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round during an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

InfluencerJake Paul

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply