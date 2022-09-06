The Top 10 Most Powerful Internet Influencers List Will Surprise You

Want to feel old?

The 2022 guide to the Most Powerful Internet Influencers is out and it’s not dominated by the likes of Joe Rogan or any member of the Kardashian gang. And in a true sign of the times, the list doesn’t include a single member of traditional pop culture (Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande) crossing over and dominating as an Internet influencer.

We’ve officially crossed a line of demarcation where Internet influencers is its own world while old head pop stars have their own world, according to the top 10 list released by Forbes.

Topping the list this year is YouTube sensation MrBeast, who is also known as 24-year-old Jimmy Donaldson. Creating viral videos for kids to teens (162M followers) has been very rewarding ($54 million) for Beast, who is estimated to be YouTube’s highest-paid creator, according to Forbes.

“Welcome to the age of the selfie-made millionaire,” Forbes announced Tuesday, ushering in a new era where random people can make millions from sharing their lives with the world.

To create its list, Forbes says it “evaluated each creator across three categories: earnings, clout and entrepreneurship.” Those who founded companies were rewarded bonus points in entrepreneurship.

Dig in. Feel old.

The Top 10 Most Powerful Internet Influencers, according to Forbes

1. MrBeast, YouTuber – $54M

2. Charli D’Amelio, dancer – $17.5M

3. Alexandra Cooper, podcaster – $20M

4. F–k Jerry, meme poster, $30M

5. Emma Chamberlain, YouTuber, $12M

6. Huda Kattan, founded a cosmetics company called Huda Beauty, $13M

7. Rhett & Link, YouTubers, $30M

8. Khaby Lame, TikTok star, $10M

9. Addison Rae, TikTok star, – $8.5M

10. Jake Paul, YouTuber / boxer, $45M

*Earnings are from 2021