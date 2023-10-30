Jahan Dotson Has Career Day Against Eagles Before Calling Out Commanders’ Entire Team After Yet Another One Possession Loss

Videos by OutKick

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson put up career highs in catches (8) and receiving yards (108) against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The second-year pass catcher had himself a day, but the Commanders fell to 3-5 on the year, and that’s all the Penn State product is focused on.

The Commanders’ 38-31 loss at home to the Eagles marked Washington’s sixth one-possession game this season. The franchise is 3-3 in those games, but two of those losses have come via Philadelphia, and Dotson is convinced these close losses are piling up because the Commanders flinch in the big moments.

Jahan Dotson is frustrated with his Commanders’ teammates always ‘flinching’ in big moments. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

“It’s crazy because we keep having these one-score games come down to the wire and we look back on it and there’s a moment in the game where we just flinch,” Dotson said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “The whole team, we flinch. And in this league, you can’t do that. If you want to be a great team, you can’t blink, you can’t flinch. You got to play four quarters every snap, every down, like it’s your last.

“That’s what separates the good teams and the great teams. You don’t flinch and you make plays when you need them. We, literally, seemed like we were one play away two games in a row [against the Eagles].”

Frustration is understandably a real thing not only for Commanders fans having to watch their team lose five of their last six games, but it’s very much creeping into the locker room as well.

A win against Philadelphia on Sunday stops the bleeding and creates a minuscule amount of hope. Instead, Dotson is calling out his team and Washington will very much be sellers ahead of the Halloween trade deadline.