Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Is ‘F**king Tired’ With Team’s Lack of Effort

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is speaking up on the team’s bad luck against the Giants after Week 7’s loss.

The G-Men have won or tied in seven of their last 10 games against Washington. The Commanders hoped this new season under new leadership could translate to better luck.

Jonathan Allen isn’t sensing any changes coming for the losing organization — he sounded off on his frustrations with the team after the 14-7 loss.

“They whooped our a**. Plain and simple. Gotta be better,” Allen sagely stated. He clearly wants to win … the thing is, he plays in Washington.

Jonathan Allen Sick of Losing in Washington

Ron Rivera’s Commanders surrendered a favorable matchup against New York and backup QB Tyrod Taylor.

Relying on Taylor over the injured Daniel Jones fared well for the Giants. With the unexpected win for NY comes a deflating loss for the Commanders. The veteran DT called out his team’s lack of focus and energy in the loss.

Allen hit a boiling point when asked about the Commanders’ bad fortunes and how it affects him.

That’s when Allen blew a fuse.

WATCH:

Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. "They whupped our ass, plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

“F**k yes it does,” Allen responded. “I’m f*****g tired of this shit. F*****g tired of this bullshit. It’s been seven f*****g years of the same s**t. I’m tired of this s**t.”

Commanders QB Sam Howell spent most of his day on the run. New York’s defense sacked Howell six times. He tossed one interception with no scores and nearly threw a pick-six if not for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s butterfingers.

Simply put, the Commanders’ offense seriously let down Washington’s defense.

Kayvon Thibodeaux would’ve had an easy pick six for the Giants if he would’ve caught this… pic.twitter.com/fEp8wIzgpF — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023

Washington faces a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Their first matchup this season went to overtime and the Eagles were victorious.

The 3-4 Commanders brace for a must-win situation, following a 1-4 stretch after starting 2-0.

Allen said it’s time for Washington to “[g]et our minds right and get ready to play f*****g Philadelphia.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)