Commanders Seem Willing To Sell At NFL Trade Deadline While Several Other Teams Search For Upgrades

The Washington Commanders needed answers on Sunday because everyone in the organization understood the NFL trade deadline was approaching at 4 p.m. Tuesday and, this team more than most, wasn’t certain what it would be doing.

Selling?

Or standing pat?

Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles would quite possibly tilt the decision — a win convincing the club brain trust to hold fast on trading away talent, while a loss likely convincing leadership it’s time to think about the future.

Well, the Commanders blew an 11-point lead, lost the game, and now find themselves lagging well behind Dallas and Philly in the NFC East with a 3-5 record.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Eagles Loss Opens Commanders Trade Door

So look for the Commanders to be sellers in the next day or so.

The most likely candidate about to be shipped out is defensive end Montez Sweat although defensive end Chase Young also is a viable option.

Multiple reports have the Commanders already holding an offer for Sweat. That’s the reason the productive player with 13.5 sacks in his last 24 games has been talking to his agent about the possibility.

“It’s just talks here and there,” Sweat said. “I mean, [he’s] just trying to keep me ahead of the curve. Anything can happen, but I can only control what I can.”

Sweat is on the trade block because he’s unsigned for next year. And based on whatever conversations the Commanders have had with him and Young, who also is unsigned beyond this year, the team has figured it’s unlikely to afford both.

Sweat has actually been a more popular trade target apparently because he’s shown more durability than Young, who also is very good but not as often healthy.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sweat Or Young Could Go By NFL Trade Deadline

Had the Commanders won this game against the division leaders and evened their record, then perhaps the possibility of a playoff run this year would have overshadowed contract concerns next year.

That’s not the case anymore. The Commanders don’t want to risk losing players in free agency and getting nothing in return. So they want a second round pick or a third-rounder plus other compensation for either player.

The likelihood a deal can happen means these two may have played their final game together.

“Yeah, that thought goes across your mind, but you hate to think like that,” Sweat admitted.

“I mean, that’s my brother, man,” Young said. “Twin towers, we are rocking for life. That’s not going to change if we aren’t on the same team.”

Usually there is much trade deadline talking and reporting that leads to precious few actual trades. But this year feels different.

This year there are many flawed teams with obvious needs that remain in strong playoff contention. There are 17 teams with a .500 record or better today. So those teams can create a demand.

And what teams exactly might be creating that demand?

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Eagles Among Teams Looking For Upgrades

The Dolphins, at one point on Sunday playing with one offensive line starter from the lineup they set earlier this season, need offensive line help.

The Eagles, trying to make their second consecutive Super Bowl drive, have been lighting up the phone as general manager Howie Roseman has been looking to strengthen his roster.

The Lions, leaders in the NFC North, have been working the phones.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, winners of five straight games and leading the AFC South, would like to upgrade their pass rush. The Ravens have been busy looking for a pass rusher, or another offensive playmaker.

The Chiefs are always looking for opportunities, but only if they can find trade partners that take on salaries so as to not upset the balance of their salary cap.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Titans, Vikings Have Trade Decisions To Make

There are also teams that might be selling or doing something altogether unpredictable.

The Vikings need quarterback help following the likely season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins. But what if that injury, even amid a three-game winning streak, gives the Vikings the idea to simply give up on 2024 and sell talent instead?

The Tennessee Titans last week traded defensive captain Kevin Byard to the Eagles. They spent days listening to offers for running back Derrick Henry, who is unsigned next year.

Then Sunday arrived and rookie quarterback Will Levis opened eyes with a four-touchdown performance.

So do the Titans pull back from being sellers now that they have a viable quarterback of the future? Or do they dive into the deep end of the trade pool to deal veteran Ryan Tannehill to the highest bidder if they can?

Oh, and about Henry: The price was not low last week. The Titans wanted a second-round pick for a player who is unsigned next year. League sources say nobody would offer that.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans hands the ball to Derrick Henry #22 during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Does Titans’ Derrick Henry Go?

The market for Henry looked so unlikely to produce a deal, the club told the running back’s representation he wasn’t going to be traded, which ESPN reported.

But this warning: Telling the player he’s not being traded doesn’t preclude a team from changing course and trading him. A team can simply say something new happened that indeed warranted a trade.

Henry should know by Monday if he’s being traded or not, a source told OutKick.

There are other players available in trade, per multiple sources:

The Jets would trade running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson for the right deal — that deal being quite low for Lawson.

The Broncos have answered phone calls about receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, among others.

And the Browns, not getting enough from the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson injured and P.J. Walker mostly ineffective, might look to Jacoby Brissett of the Commanders as a backup plan.

Ah, yes, the Commanders again.

The team that on Sunday seemingly set itself firmly into the sellers category at the trade deadline.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero