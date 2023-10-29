Titans Have Found QB Of The Future In Will Levis, Who Would Be On The Falcons If They Were Smarter

Videos by OutKick

Think back to April and the 2023 NFL draft. Will Levis, undrafted in the first round, went home to wait for his name to be called which happened when the Tennessee Titans selected him at the top of the second round.

And the Falcons, probably needing a quarterback because only they totally believed Desmond Ridder was an outstanding option as a starter, drafted running back Bijan Robinson in the first round.

This is where I tell you Robinson was not a bad pick. He is an amazing talent.

But he was the wrong pick.

Because QB > RB.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans hands the ball to Derrick Henry #22 during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Will Levis Rewards Titans For Drafting Him

We saw how good this is already working for the Titans and how poor of a decision it was for the Falcons on Sunday. We saw this when Levis made his NFL debut for the Titans and threw four TD passes. And when Ridder was benched by the Falcons in the same game.

Levis started in place for the injured Ryan Tannehill and played so well that, regardless of whether coach Mike Vrabel sticks with him going forward when Tannehill is healthy, the Titans have to be encouraged.

They have identified a quarterback to develop as their starter for the future.

Ridder played so poorly in completed 8 of 12 passes for 71 yards in the first half, that coach Arthur Smith benched the quarterback to start the third quarter. Smith turned to experienced backup Taylor Heinicke to see if he might spark the team.

The Falcons offense had started multiple drives inside the Titans 50-yard line in the first half and had only managed a field goal. They were trailing 14-3 at half. So remember, this isn’t some media narrative that Ridder wasn’t performing well enough.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Falcons Trust In Desmond Ridder Misplaced

It was Smith who saw enough and made the change.

So, yeah, bad choice by the Falcons way back when at the draft.

This isn’t second-guessing the Falcons. Somebody questioned why the Falcons would be so convinced Ridder should be their unquestioned guy before the draft.

The Falcons telegraphed during free agency and the leadup to the draft they were more than comfortable going with Ridder. Ridder entered Sunday’s game in Nashville with 6 TD passes and 6 interceptions.

Not awful.

But simply not good enough to win to any consistent degree.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Denico Autry #96 and Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke Also Isn’t Answer For Falcons

And, yes, Heinicke did indeed provide them a spark. And he might be their guy for a while. But he is not the answer. Because Heinicke, bless his heart, is a very solid backup.

He is good in small sample sizes. The Falcons scored three times the first three possessions he was in the game.

But ask him to be the guy and it doesn’t work. That was proven with the Washington Commanders. It was proven when the Falcons signed him and paid him to be their backup.

And meanwhile Will Levis threw 4 TD passes this game. Four!

In his NFL debut, people.

It wasn’t just that Levis had an outstanding day. It was that he showed up the great arm talent everyone said he possessed during the pre-draft evaluation process.

Check this out:

No seriously, that is some arm talent in display.

Will Levis Should Continue To Start

Levis also raised the level of play of those around him.

Consider that receiver DeAndre Hopkins had not caught a TD pass the first six games of the season.

Levis starts this game and Hopkins catches 3 TD passes — only his third 3-TD game ever. Hopkins also had a season-high 128 receiving yards. The Titans have averaged around 17 points per game and had scored 27 points twice this season.

Their 28 points was the most of the season. Tannehill had 2 TD passes in six starts. Levis doubled that amount in one outing.

One more thing: The Titans may, in an extreme moment, decide to make Tannehill available in trade. The CBS announcing crew that broadcast the game speculated about that and present a couple of fair question to ask.

Why not make Tannehill available and stick with Levis?

And why not call the New York Jets about their possible interest in Tannehill? There’s nothing to be lost by at least considering the strategy.

