Jacob DeGrom Shelled In What Could Be His Final Rehab Start

Look away, Mets fans …

Jacob deGrom’s possible final rehab start on Wednesday was a mess.

Pitching for Triple-A Syracuse, deGrom gave up four earned runs on two hits and three walks in four innings against the the Omaha Storm Chasers. Both hits left the park, too, including a three-run shot in the second inning.

A pair of Omaha Storm Chasers hit home runs off of Jacob deGrom in the same inning! pic.twitter.com/GDdvidZAzS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2022

deGrom, 34, has missed the entire season for the Mets due to a stress reaction in his shoulder. New York’s ace has dealt with several setbacks over the past few months and threw a side-session at Citi Field earlier this week after three rehab starts.

After the session, Mets manager Buck Showalter admitted he was a little in the dark about deGrom’s potential return to the big leagues.

“I know what the plan is. But if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two,” he said.

deGrom last pitched for the Mets July 7, 2021 and has now made four rehab starts over the past month.