Jacob DeGrom Shelled In What Could Be His Final Rehab Start

Look away, Mets fans …

Jacob deGrom’s possible final rehab start on Wednesday was a mess.

Pitching for Triple-A Syracuse, deGrom gave up four earned runs on two hits and three walks in four innings against the the Omaha Storm Chasers. Both hits left the park, too, including a three-run shot in the second inning.

deGrom, 34, has missed the entire season for the Mets due to a stress reaction in his shoulder. New York’s ace has dealt with several setbacks over the past few months and threw a side-session at Citi Field earlier this week after three rehab starts.

After the session, Mets manager Buck Showalter admitted he was a little in the dark about deGrom’s potential return to the big leagues.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets reacts walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

“I know what the plan is. But if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two,” he said.

deGrom last pitched for the Mets July 7, 2021 and has now made four rehab starts over the past month.

Jacob DeGromNew York Mets

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here