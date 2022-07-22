Jacob deGrom Throws 60 Pitches, Could (Finally) Be Nearing Mets Return

After being out of Major League action for more than a year, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom seems to be nearing a return to the big leagues.

On Thursday, deGrom threw 60 pitches over five innings in a simulated game at New York’s spring training complex. He reportedly struck out 10 batters during the outing. The club opted for the 34-year-old pitcher to toss the simulated game, rather than throw live batting practice, which was scheduled for two days earlier, because he had been experiencing soreness in his right shoulder.

The two-time Cy Young winner is recovering from a stress reaction in his right scapula, an injury that’s kept him sidelined since spring training. He’s made three minor league starts over the last few weeks.

New York has stated in recent weeks that they’d like to have him back around the time of the All-Star break. The Mets open the second half of their season tonight against San Diego.

When he does eventually return to the club, it will have been more than a year since he last appeared for the Mets. A sprained elbow and forearm tightness put an early end to his 2021 campaign. He last appeared for New York on July 7, 2021.

Prior to his injury, deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, .554 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.

 

