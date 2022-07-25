Uncertainty Hits All-Time High Around Mets P Jacob deGrom’s Return

At first, it appeared that Jacob deGrom was trending toward a return to the mound for the New York Mets — a long-anticipated recovery stemming from July 7, 2021, deGrom’s last start.

But on Sunday, a suspicious response from Mets manager Buck Showalter seemingly halted deGrom’s momentum after three minor-league rehab starts.

deGrom threw a side session at Citi Field, which Showalter admitted to not watching, ahead of Sunday’s Mets vs. San Diego Padres matchup. deGrom continues to recover from a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Here is video of Jacob deGrom throwing today at Citi Field



When asked about deGrom’s return, coming off an appearance for Triple-A Syracuse where deGrom threw 42 pitches, Showalter admitted to being in the dark with a return timetable. The start for Triple-A Syracuse was seen as his final assignment, but Showalter added that deGrom would pitch once more in the minors. He’s just not sure when or where that will be.

“I’ve got to operate like it’s not going to be here. I’d be stupid if I didn’t,” Showalter said of deGrom’s next appearance in the minors.

deGrom first appeared on the rehab mound for St. Lucie on July 3 and threw 24 pitches over 1⅔ innings. He returned on July 8 to toss for 36 across three innings.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and what the plan is for him to make a start somewhere during the coming week. And we’ll see where that takes us,” Showalter added.

“I know what the plan is. But if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two.”

