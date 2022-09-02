‘Feels Very Different’: Jaguars Executive Crushes Urban Meyer With Direct Comments

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t miss Urban Meyer at all.

Meyer was fired by the Jaguars after being with the franchise less than a full season, and he was replaced by Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson. Now, team executive Tony Khan, whose father Shad owns the team, has made it clear the organization is much better off under Pederson’s leadership than Meyer’s.

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jaguars after going 2-11 and facing multiple off the field issues. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Khan told Yahoo Sports the following about how the team has changed since Meyer’s departure:

You can’t force people to respect someone or like someone or want to work with someone. I think at the end of the day, someone needs to do the job on their own merits and the command Doug has of the whole building, respect he has from everybody and the genuine way he conducts himself has gone a really, really long way with a lot of people, including all the staff, everybody around the office and the players. … It feels very different, in a good way, and very organized and a lot of that is based on the experience of Doug and his staff and the achievements they have in this business, the playoff wins, championship games and Super Bowl rings.

While Khan might not have dropped Meyer’s name, it’s crystal clear that’s exactly who he was talking about.

It’s also not hard to understand why Khan feels the way he does. The Jaguars had repeated issues when Meyer was the team’s head coach.

Tony Khan talks about how things with the Jaguars have changed under Doug Pederson. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Outside of the franchise just being awful on the field, Urban Meyer was accused of kicking the team’s former kicker, treating staff and players in an unprofessional manner and he was infamously seen with a young woman dancing on him at a bar after missing the team’s fight back to Jacksonville.

Before December 2021 could even end, Meyer was shown the door.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕓 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Now, Urban Meyer is back on TV and Doug Pederson has been tasked with rebuilding the Jaguars. Clearly, Khan and his father don’t have any regrets about making a change.