It sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars are very happy to be rid of Urban Meyer.
The former Ohio State and Florida coach was fired in humiliating fashion before finishing his first full NFL season. To call his time leading the Jaguars a disaster would be an understatement.
Now, Doug Pederson is in charge in Jacksonville, and players already see a huge difference. At least, star linebacker Josh Allen does!
“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men,” Allen told the media Tuesday when discussing how things changed under Pederson.
Meyer was accused of kicking the team’s former kicker, belittling staff and players having an unacceptable temper and was seen with a young woman after skipping a postgame flight to just name a few allegations that surfaced.
On top of all the questionable conduct, the Jaguars were also absolutely abysmal under Meyer’s leadership.
Winning solves a lot. You can get people to turn a blind eye when you’re dominating. When you’re not dominating and there are issues, everything is going to get bad.
Meyer wasted no time before finding himself in that situation!
Now, Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson is in charge and running the show. Even before coaching a single game with the franchise, it sounds like he’s already improved morale and turned things around.
Considering how bad things were in 2021, any step forward is an improvement.