It sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars are very happy to be rid of Urban Meyer.

The former Ohio State and Florida coach was fired in humiliating fashion before finishing his first full NFL season. To call his time leading the Jaguars a disaster would be an understatement.

Josh Allen discusses changes under Doug Pederson. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now, Doug Pederson is in charge in Jacksonville, and players already see a huge difference. At least, star linebacker Josh Allen does!

“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men,” Allen told the media Tuesday when discussing how things changed under Pederson.

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen laughs with a big ‘yeah’ when asked if there is a difference between Doug Pederson & last year with Urban Meyer: “It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men.” pic.twitter.com/fSFgwO6viT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2022

Meyer was accused of kicking the team’s former kicker, belittling staff and players having an unacceptable temper and was seen with a young woman after skipping a postgame flight to just name a few allegations that surfaced.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕓 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

On top of all the questionable conduct, the Jaguars were also absolutely abysmal under Meyer’s leadership.

Jacksonville already improving under Doug Pederson. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Winning solves a lot. You can get people to turn a blind eye when you’re dominating. When you’re not dominating and there are issues, everything is going to get bad.

Meyer wasted no time before finding himself in that situation!

How is Jacksonville different under Doug Pederson?. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Now, Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson is in charge and running the show. Even before coaching a single game with the franchise, it sounds like he’s already improved morale and turned things around.

Jacksonville players prefer Doug Pederson over Urban Meyer.. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Considering how bad things were in 2021, any step forward is an improvement.