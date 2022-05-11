Lambo Sues Jags Over Alleged Urban Meyer Incident: ‘There Would Be Video Evidence Of This Kick, Would There Not?’

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit against the team claiming former head coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment.

Lambo is seeking his $3.5 million salary for 2021, along with damages for emotional distress, and the lawsuit says the kicker’s performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by the former head coach.

OutKick 360 discussed it on Tuesday, and Jonathan Hutton mentioned with media typically present and practices filmed, how was this not captured on tape?

“There would be video evidence of this kick, would there not?” he said.

Here’s what the OutKick 360 guys had to say about it:

