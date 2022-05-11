Former Jags Kicker Josh Lambo Accuses Team, Urban Meyer of Creating ‘Hostile Environment’; Sues For Emotional Damages

Hurting Josh Lambo’s feelings, and possibly his kicking leg, may cost the Jacksonville Jaguars a whopping $3.5 million after Lambo announced on Tuesday that he’s suing his former team.

The retired placekicker filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars for causing ’emotional distress’ by allowing a ‘hostile environment’ when former coach Urban Meyer led the team in 2021.

The first incident, reported by the Tampa Bay Times‘ Rick Stroud, between Meyer and Lambo occurred during the 2021 preseason when the coach allegedly went up to the kicker during pre-game warmups and kicked him on the leg, with some added encouragement thrown in.

Kicker Josh Lambo sues Jaguars, claiming Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment https://t.co/8bfNUW97RH — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 10, 2022

‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’” Meyer told Lambo as the player was mid-lunge.

Meyer also reportedly threatened Lambo’s spot on the team after the kicker responded to a verbal jab from Meyer in front of other players.

“You’re the first player I’ve ever let speak to me that way in my career, and if you do it again, you’re gone,” Meyer allegedly told the player.

In December 2021, Lambo’s accusations became the tipping point for the organization to fire their first-year head coach, 13 games into the season.

The 31-year-old kicker expects $3.5 million for the mental damages brought by the Jags and Meyer.

Lambo also believes the heated exchanges affected his performance and cost him contract money after the team eventually released him.

Stroud reports, “The lawsuit, filed in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County on Tuesday, claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. Since Lambo reported the incident to the Jaguars’ legal counsel, his subsequent release violated Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act, the lawsuit claims.”

Lambo is a free agent and may see some hardship in finding a new home if his allegations miss the mark.

Meyer largely rejected the malice that Lambo accused him of. While one side sympathizes with Lambo, others think he’s setting up for one of the ‘softest’ allegations in NFL history.

Lambo learned that if you can’t handle the cleat, get out of the kitchen; however, it may be Lambo’s doubters that will be eating crow if the litigation is successful.

Stay tuned with OutKick as new details on the story emerge.

