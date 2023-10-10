Jacksonville Jaguars Rare Team Not Afraid To Associate Selves With Religious Event

Videos by OutKick

While virtually every sports team and associated corporation falls over itself to signal allegiance to progressive causes, the Jacksonville Jaguars are standing out.

The Jaguars tonight are hosting a “Faith, Family & Football” event at 6pm Eastern, with participation from Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Tony Boselli.

Tuesday night – October 10,2023: Join us at @dailysplace as we welcome @ProFootballHOF members @TonyDungy and @TonyBoselli at the 2023 @Jaguars Faith, Family, & Football event. It begins at 6pm and tickets are available from the Jaguars at https://t.co/qeIGMWO8UH. pic.twitter.com/boV55MCQI4 — David Tarkington (@davidtark) October 10, 2023

Dungy has previously faced criticism in large part for openly being a person of faith in the sports world.

He also spoke out about his pro-life views at the March for Life earlier this year. For expressing those views publicly, Dungy faced outrage and hatred from his extremely tolerant opponents, particularly in sports media.

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 8: Tony Dungy of NBC Sports during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 08, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Jacksonville Jaguars Taking Different Approach To Other Organizations

The Jaguars’ willingness to host such an event flies in the face of how other sports teams have handled political issues.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers did allow Clayton Kershaw to host his own faith-based night at Dodger Stadium, they also famously allowed an anti-Catholic hate group to mock religious fans earlier this year.

Harsh criticism, mass protests and condemnation from religious groups were ignored, as the team revealed its preference for making progressive fans happy.

So it’s refreshing to see the Jaguars take a different path; openly allowing these types of events instead of discouraging them. Hopefully it’s an example for other organizations to follow, despite the protestations of a small minority of very online progressives.