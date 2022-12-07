Jackson State Folks Are Taking The Deion Sanders News Well

We tired of Deion Sanders news yet? Well, the folks over at Jackson State certainly are!

Video emerged this week of one student scrubbing a painting of Sanders’ face off a glass door, while another yells some seriously NFSW obscenities about Prime in the background.

The video, which started to pick up steam Thursday, was first portrayed as the student “defacing” a Deion Sanders mural.

However, that wasn’t the case. Instead, the mural was from JSU’s homecoming and the student was instructed to wipe down everything on the building, including Deion’s face.

What isn’t up for debate, though, is the absolute VITRIOL felt by the mystery student in the background of the video.

Again, VERY NSFW.

Deion Sander's Mural At Jackson State Gets Defaced pic.twitter.com/86TKvfTThW — BigVito (@vitobigvito) December 6, 2022

Deion Sanders already making a mark at Colorado

It’s been a whirlwind five days for Coach Prime, starting with last Saturday’s SWAC title win at Jackson State, which was promptly followed by him telling the fellas he was off to Boulder.

Sanders flew to Colorado that same night, addressed his new team the next day and told them, ‘Things are about to change around here and most of you should probably look into the transfer portal.’

I’m paraphrasing, of course … but, not really.

Deion Sanders told some players to hit the bricks.

Anyway, Sanders and the Tigers still have some business to take care of in next week’s Celebration Bowl before he officially leaves town.

Sounds like he may not be as welcomed around campus as he once was, though.