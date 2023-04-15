Jack Nicholson’s New Look Rigorously Defended By The Internet

Videos by OutKick

Jack Nicholson emerged after nearly two years in solitude earlier this week, and the internet is here to defend his honor.

Bottom line: 85-year-old Jack Nicholson looks like 185-year-old Jack Nicholson, and the photos — captured from his LA balcony — are jarring.

Does Jack Nicholson look good for 85?

There are 39 of those bad boys, by the way, but I could only pick two or I run the risk of the death penalty — or so our crack legal team tells me.

So, these are the two I picked, and I can’t stop staring. I love Jack Nicholson. He’s one of the greatest actors not only of our time, but of all time, and to see him like this is just something I wasn’t expecting this week.

Wasn’t prepared for it, and how could I have been?

Last we saw Jack, apparently, was in Oct. 2021 courtside at a Lakers game. Don’t know why he’s been social-distancing ever since, but it’s his life and his choice.

Sad, but I also respect it at the same time. As I wrote in Nightcaps yesterday, if I look like this when I’m 85, I think I’ll be OK with it. Frankly, I’m not alone in that line of thinking, either.

The internet had a field day with this one, but not to make fun of Jack. Nope. The good people on Twitter Dot Com jumped to his defense one after another, and I’m here for it.

Chin up, Jack! We got your back.

Retirement is boss. Not showering for days is definitely a thing. =^) You’ll love it. — macewan (@macewan) April 14, 2023

He’s been asleep for 2 years — Bry (@BryanGarris_) April 14, 2023

well stop the fucking presses — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 14, 2023

Bro saw Lakers trade for Westbrook and vowed to not go outside until we got rid of him 😭 — Deronte Adams (@CallMe_Kratos) April 14, 2023

He looks better than I do when I wake up and he's got 46 years on me 🤣 — The Trying Scotsman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TryingScotsman) April 14, 2023

*every person on the planet at 6 a.m. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) April 14, 2023

bro this is me at 30 before 9AM. leave mans alone. — Luke. (@_LPCowling) April 14, 2023

He looks better that some 40 year olds — Janet From Another Planet 💯 (@JanetFromAnoth9) April 14, 2023