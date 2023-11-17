YouTube Clown Jack Doherty Harasses People In Public And Hides Behind Security: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

YouTuber Jack Doherty is begging to win a Darwin award with his behavior in public.

To be honest, I had never heard of Jack Doherty prior to this morning. I try to avoid influencers and streamers like the plague. There’s no lower form of life on the internet than streamers doing stunts for clout, in my humble opinion. It’s unbearable. Instagram stars are one thing because it’s not in public. People running around terrorizing the streets is another.

Enter Jack Doherty.

Jack Doherty is going viral for all the wrong reasons. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Jack Doherty is a menace.

Doherty has a huge online following. It’s absolutely massive. He has nearly 870,000 Instagram followers, 12.5 million YouTube subscribers and 9.3 million TikTok followers. The young people apparently like him.

People are now noticing him because of his antics where he tries to initiate public confrontations and then immediately hides behind security. Could there be a riskier decision to make?

Probably not, but he keeps doing it. Check out some examples below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@Outkick.com.

TikToker harasses a mall cop and then his clown security guard gets physical when the TikToker's microphone is knocked away. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/fvi6NO7Yfq — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 16, 2023

Can we please rid the world of Jack Doherty pic.twitter.com/zN8RexonVp — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 17, 2023

The situation has escalated at least once, according to TMZ, when his security guard punched a guy out who didn’t appear to be doing anything wrong.

Jail time?



Jack Doherty’s security guard knocks out a guy live on kick… pic.twitter.com/YU6ifjMDKK — TX StreetFights (@TheodoreAr64261) November 16, 2023

This influencer nonsense has to end.

I’m sure young people might look at Doherty’s antics and find them funny. That’s because the clout chasing generation holds values I wouldn’t want anywhere near children. They’ve grown up on social media and attention is currency.

However, we know these stupids stunts can go south……in the worst of ways. YouTuber Tanner Cook was shot in Virginia when he instigated a situation with an armed man at a mall.

YOUTUBE PRANK FAFO—A jury found a food delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed and harassed him at a mall in Leesburg, Virginia.



Alan Colie was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook, who owns the… pic.twitter.com/Xa3kGE41Ui — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 30, 2023

Shooter Alan Colie was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm, malicious wounding and was only found guilty of a lesser charge of malicious discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

The jury clearly felt Cook had instigated the situation that resulted in him catching a bullet. His response after the fact? He told people to “keep watching” as if getting shot was good for his brand.

Watch the video below, and ask yourself who is raising these people?

UFC fighter Jalin Turner also had his own run-in with a prankster, and he immediately started to put the beatdown on the prankster.

This guy tried to prank Jalin Turner 💀 pic.twitter.com/EyFOLwOc4b — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 5, 2023

Jack Doherty apparently doesn’t read the news because those incidents above both went mega-viral. One guy got shot. Another got choked. Yet, doesn’t stop people like Jack Doherty from instigating problems in public. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Livestreaming, while generally cringe, is fine if you’re not bothering people. Once you instigate issues, especially physical ones, then a line has been crossed, and as history tells us, the consequences can be severe. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.