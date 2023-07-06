Prankster Hit With Instant Karma After Messing With UFC Fighter

Videos by OutKick

Attempting to prank UFC fighter Jalin Turner is a great way to have your day ruined.

Turner, who holds a 13-6 pro record, is in Las Vegas for UFC 290 this Saturday night, and while out on The Strip, a prankster filmed a video claiming he was going to “smack the f*ck out of him and his f*cking boys” while pretending to be on the phone on an escalator with Turner and two other men.

When Turner asked what the man was talking about, the prankster made the very foolish decision to respond with, “You heard what I said!”

Without a single second of hesitation, Turner choked the man, who quickly started shouting it was just a prank.

This guy tried to prank Jalin Turner 💀 pic.twitter.com/EyFOLwOc4b — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 5, 2023

Jalin Turner dishes out instant justice to prankster.

Does Turner regret lighting up the prankster? Not one bit. He was asked about it during some press availability and told the media, “I wouldn’t say it went wrong. I would say it went exactly how it was supposed to go.”

The talented fighter further added, “He said something, and I grabbed him. Lucky, it was fight week or I would have probably thrown some hands, but it’s okay,” Turner said while laughing.

Turner has nothing to apologize for.

Good for Jalin Turner for not issuing an apology or backing down from what happened. Sociak media pranksters are out of control.

They go up to people in public, film themselves harassing them and inciting issues and then just want to say it’s all a prank when things go sideways.

If you want to act like an idiot in public, then you’re going to eventually run up on the wrong person. At that point, all bets are off. This moron prankster is lucky turner only choked him down to get control of him.

The prankster claimed he was going to “smack the f*ck out of him and his f*cking boys.” He’s damn lucky Turner didn’t just hit him square in the jaw.

Jalin Turner chokes out idiot prankster. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Attempting to prank anyone is very dumb. Attempting to prank a trained fighter capable of mauling you is a great way to win a Darwin award.